CBSE 12th result 2018 date and time: CBSE results releasing tomorrow, check at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination will release the results of Class 12 tomorrow that is May 26 at cbseresults.nic.in. This year, Microsoft through their app SMS organiser will inform students about their results, if they are offline also. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks. Over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16.38 lakh students registered for their matric or Class 10 exams while for Class 12 or inter examination, as many as 11.86 lakh students wrote the exam.

This year, CBSE has to re-conduct the Class 12 Economics paper due to alleged paper leak. There were also reports of the Class 10th mathematics paper getting leaked, but the CBSE decided against any re-exam, saying that the scientific evaluation of random answer sheets did not indicate any unusual pattern to believe that there was widespread benefit of the alleged paper leak.

CBSE 12th results 2018 date and time

Some reports suggest that the result will be out by May 30, however, the CBSE officials have not announced any dates yet. Going by the previous year trend, CBSE does not release the result time, however, in 2017, the result was declared in the morning. Students who had appeared for their Class 12 examination can check their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Google will also host the CBSE results this year. The tech-giant has also hosted JEE Main 2018 result. CBSE 10th result, like the previous year, is expected to be announced in the first week of June.

The results will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

As CBSE is not releasing the result declaration day and time, many other state entrance exams results are kept on hold. Some reports suggest that Karnataka’s CET result will be announced post-CBSE result declaration. This is because if they start the allotment process, then they have to release another list for the CBSE students. Moreover, the Delhi University has also started the online registration for their undergraduate courses from last week.

