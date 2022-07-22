CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check marks online, via SMS 

July 22, 2022 10:12:01 am
CBSE 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 result today at 10 am. Students can check their class results at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE held the class 12 board exams in two stages this year. The first-term examination was held in November and December 2021 and the second-term examination was held in April.
CBSE has announced the final results based on the weightage of marks in both the term 1 and term 2 exams in 2022. In the theory section, 30% weightage given to term 1, 70% to term 2. The scorecard will include information about the grades earned throughout the academic year, including those from project work, practical tests, and pre-board exams.
CBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official websites at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 12 result 2022 designated link
Step 3: Enter the required credentials
Step 4: Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result
Step 5: Take a print out for further references.
Alternatively, students have the option of checking their CBSE term 2 results via DigiLocker app or website or the UMANG app. Both the apps can be downloaded from the Play Store. Students have to key in the required credentials to log in and get access to their score card.
The exams were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. 13,69,745 regular applicants had registered for the CBSE class 12 exam. The pass percentage was 99.37 per cent. Girls passed with 99.67 per cent pass percentage, while boys passed with a pass percentage of 99.13.
