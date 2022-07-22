CBSE 12th Result 2022: Country topper from Bulandshahr wants to study History at Delhi University

July 22, 2022 3:17:48 pm
Tanya Singh (18) from Bulandhshahr also achieved a perfect score of 500/500 in her Class 12 CBSE exams, making her the joint country topper with Yuvakshi Vig (17) from Noida.
A student of Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr, Singh had appeared in the English, History, Economics, Geography and Hindustani Vocal Music papers of the CBSE exams and scored 100 in all of them.
“In Class 12, I didn’t do much else except study. But otherwise, I like to read novels and play badminton,” she said. Tanya said she loves History and wants to further that interest by studying B.A. (Honours) History in Delhi University.
“I want to study in either Miranda House or Hindu College. I know my Class 12 marks won’t count for it but I’m not worried. I have given all my Common University Entrance Test papers and they all went very well,” she said.
She said that she did not find it difficult to cope with her studies during the two years of the pandemic in which she studied Classes 10 and 12.
“My school had provided me the best of online education. Besides, we had started coming to school towards the end of class XI. In class XII, we had been doing offline classes since August 2021,” she said.
