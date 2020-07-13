CBSE 12th result 2020: Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain scores 100%, wants to study History in Delhi University

CBSE 12th result 2020: Divyanshi Jain celebrating her success with her family members. Image source: ANI CBSE 12th result 2020: Divyanshi Jain celebrating her success with her family members. Image source: ANI

CBSE 12th result 2020: Even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the class 12 merit list this year, however by scoring 600 out of 600, Divyanshi Jain has grabbed the top position. The 18-year-old scored a perfect 100 in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics. Meanwhile, the topper could not attempt the geography paper which got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Divyanshi dedicated her success to NCERT books and elder sister Sriyanshi Jain. “If you wish to do well in board exams then thorough knowledge on the subjects is required. Understanding the language and the exam pattern has made things easier for me. Though I followed the sample papers and last 10 years questions religiously, however this year, the questions were trickier and knowledge-based,” she said.

READ | From differently-abled to economically backward, these students dominate +90% list

Divyanshi did not take any private tuition and is unfamiliar with the online learning. “I just started following some ed-tech platforms for my undergraduate study.”

With an ‘unbelievable’ performance, she has decided to pursue History (Hons) from Delhi University. “I have not decided which profession I will pursue in the future but as for now, I would like to do research in history as a subject and learn more about our country’s past,” she said.

This year, the pass percentage touched at 88.78 per cent, with girls outperformed boys with 92.15 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 86.19 per cent. A total of 400 students results were withheld and will be announced later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd