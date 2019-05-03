CBSE 12th result 2019: Check list of top colleges, university to apply at

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 result 2019 on May 2, a new challenge now awaits students – college admissions. The percentage of students scoring above 95% has gone up by 38.4% — a factor which is likely to hugely affect the Delhi University cut-off lists for undergraduate admissions. While 72,599 students had scored above 90% last year, the figure is 94,299 this year — an increase of 29.9%.
Here is the list of top colleges and universities to apply for after class 12. Based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) here are stream-wise top colleges, institutes and universities:
Top institutes
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Rank 7: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University
Top Universities
1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
2) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
3) Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
4) Anna University, Chennai
5) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
6) Jadavpur University, Kolkata
7) University of Delhi, Delhi
8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
9) Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
10) Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
Top Colleges
Miranda House, Delhi
Hindu College, Delhi
Presidency College, Chennai
St Stephen’s College, Delhi
Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi
Loyala College, Chennai
Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
Ramakrishna Vidyamandira, Calcutta University
Hans Raj College, Delhi
St Xavier’s College, Calcutta
Top medical colleges
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, New Delhi)
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh)
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 7: Kasturba Medical College
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 9: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Rank 10: King George`s Medical University
Top engineering colleges
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
Anna University, Chennai
National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli
Top management colleges
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management Indore
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Xavier Labour Relations Institute
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Top law colleges
1) National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
2) National Law University, New Delhi
3) Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
4) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
6) National Law University, Jodhpur
7) Symbiosis Law School, Pune
8) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
9) Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
10) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
Top pharmacy colleges
Rank 1 Jamia Hamdard
Rank 2 Panjab University
Rank 3 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Rank 4 Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science
Rank 6 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Rank 7 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Rank 8 JSS College of Pharmacy
Rank 9 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Rank 10 JSS College of Pharmacy
Top architecture colleges
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut
Rank 4: National Institute of Technology Calicut
Rank 5: College of Engineering
Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal
Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada
Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology.