CBSE 12th result 2019: Check list of top colleges, university to apply at

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 result 2019 on May 2, a new challenge now awaits students – college admissions. The percentage of students scoring above 95% has gone up by 38.4% — a factor which is likely to hugely affect the Delhi University cut-off lists for undergraduate admissions. While 72,599 students had scored above 90% last year, the figure is 94,299 this year — an increase of 29.9%.

Here is the list of top colleges and universities to apply for after class 12. Based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) here are stream-wise top colleges, institutes and universities:

Top institutes

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Rank 7: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University

Top Universities

1) Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

3) Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

4) Anna University, Chennai

5) University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

6) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

7) University of Delhi, Delhi

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9) Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

10) Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Top Colleges

Miranda House, Delhi

Hindu College, Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

St Stephen’s College, Delhi

Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi

Loyala College, Chennai

Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Ramakrishna Vidyamandira, Calcutta University

Hans Raj College, Delhi

St Xavier’s College, Calcutta

Top medical colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, New Delhi)

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER Chandigarh)

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 7: Kasturba Medical College

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 9: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 10: King George`s Medical University

Top engineering colleges

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad

Anna University, Chennai

National Institute of Technology, Thiruchirappalli

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Indore

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Xavier Labour Relations Institute

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

1) National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2) National Law University, New Delhi

3) Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

6) National Law University, Jodhpur

7) Symbiosis Law School, Pune

8) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

9) Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

10) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Top pharmacy colleges

Rank 1 Jamia Hamdard

Rank 2 Panjab University

Rank 3 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Rank 4 Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 5 Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Rank 6 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Rank 7 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Rank 8 JSS College of Pharmacy

Rank 9 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research

Rank 10 JSS College of Pharmacy

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology Calicut

Rank 5: College of Engineering

Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada

Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology.