CBSE 12th result 2018: Topper Meghana Srivastava aims to pursue Psychology (Hons), wants to do community service

CBSE 12th result 2018: Meghana Srivastava. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) CBSE 12th result 2018: Meghana Srivastava. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

For the second year in a row, the Class 12 CBSE topper is from the Humanities stream. Meghana Srivastava has scored a whopping 499 marks out of 500. In four subjects — Maths, History, Geography, Psychology and Economics — she has got a perfect 100 marks. In English Core, she has registered 99 marks out of 100. Meghana credits her parents and teachers for her success. “I have just worked hard and remained consistent throughout the year to get this success. I never counted the number of hours I studied. My teachers and parents have been really helpful and have never pressurised me for anything,” said Meghana Srivastava.

Read | CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Class 12 results declared for all regions at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class 12 today and the overall pass percentage is 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent.

The topper’s father Gautam Srivastava is an associate professor in the Manav Rachna University and her mother is Alpana Srivastava. In future, Meghana plans to pursue Psychology honours from a foreign university; she aims the University of British Columbia.

Srivastava believes that if someone studies in an organised way, then they can score well. “You don’t really need tuition or coaching classes if you plan your studies carefully. All you need is to be regular and focussed,” said she.

Meghana is engaged in several community service projects like public sanitation, water purification and first aid. These projects are in collaboration with her school – Step by Step, Noida. In future, she would look forward to the same opportunities with a keen interest.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd