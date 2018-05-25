CBSE 12th result 2018 today: When and where to check

CBSE 12th result 2018: The result will be available via online, app and SMS CBSE 12th result 2018: The result will be available via online, app and SMS

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 12 examination today on May 26. This year, over 2.8 million (28 lakh) students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. A total of 1.6 million (over 16 lakh) students had registered for CBSE Class 10 exams. For CBSE Class 12 exams 2018, over 1.1 million (over 11 lakh) students appeared for the exam.

CBSE 12th result 2018: When and where to check

Every year, the official website of CBSE – cbse.nic.in faces problem as millions of students and their parents are online to view 12th results. Therefore, to ease this problem, this year, the results of both Class 10 and 12 has been hosted by the Google.

CBSE 12th result 2018: Websites to check results

The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks

CBSE 12th result 2018: Check result at google.com, bing.com

Tech-giant Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier. Beginning with the JEE Main exam results that were released last month, students just have to go to the google.com and type CBSE result to get the link. Students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search.

CBSE 12th result 2018: Check via Microsoft app

On Thursday, Microsoft announced their association with the CBSE for hosting the result through their app SMS organiser. This app can be used even when the students go offline. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks. To use the SMS organiser app, download it and check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results. Click on the notification, and pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth. Once the results released, click on the result notification to avail your score card. The Microsoft has partnered with CBSE since 2016 to display the board exam result on http://www.bing.com.

CBSE 12 result 2018: Check result via SMS

The Class 12 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). This year, the board will also provide Class XII digital marksheets on DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in. Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS — cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899.

