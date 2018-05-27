CBSE 12th Result 2018 Highlights: Class 12 results declared for all regions at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018: Results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2018: Results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class 12 examinations on Saturday. Students can now check the results on the websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Out of 11.06 lakh who appeared for the Class 12 exams, a total of 9,18,762 candidates have passed. The Trivandrum region has registered the highest pass percentage at 97.32 per cent followed by Chennai at 93.87 per cent and Delhi at 98 per cent.

The girls have outperformed boys with about 9.32 per cent. The girls have scored 88.31 per cent while the boys are at 78.99 per cent. The pass percentage of Delhi region has seen marginal increase with 89 per cent this year while in 2017, it was 88.37 per cent. This year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 per cent and above marks and 12,737 students have got 95 per cent and above marks. Seven students with 497 out of 500 marks are in third place.

Last year, 10,76,761 students registered for the exam out of which 10,20,762 appeared for it. Of these students, 8,37,229 passed, giving a pass percentage of 82.02 percent, which was a 1.03 percent drop from last year’s 83.05 percent. Delhi’s Raksha Gopal from Arts stream had topped the exam.

CBSE 12th result 2018: Websites to check results

The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks.