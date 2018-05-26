Declared! CBSE 12th result 2018 released, check via online, SMS and through app

CBSE 12th result 2018: The students can check results through the websites cbse.nic,in, cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2018: The students can check results through the websites cbse.nic,in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018: Results of over 11 lakh students who had appeared for the CBSE class 12 examination this year have been declared today on May 26. The students will get their results cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks. This year, over 2.8 million (28 lakh) students appeared for the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations. A total of 1.6 million (over 16 lakh) students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams, and over 11 lakh students for the class 12 exam.

The CBSE will begin counselling from May 26 and continue till June 9 from 8 am to 10 pm on all. For the 21 consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to the students and parents to overcome common psychological problems and general queries related to Class 10 and 12 results.

CBSE 12th result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official websites, cbse.nic,in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 12th result 2018: How to get result via Microsoft SMS organiser

Step 1: Download the SMS organiser app

Step 2: Check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results

Step 3: Click on the notification, and pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth

Step 4: Once the results released, click on the result notification to avail your score card

Step 5: Download the score card, and take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 12th result 2018: How to check via SMS

The students can check their results via SMS also. The numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre.

CBSE 12th result 2018: How to check via app

The result is available through app. The students can check the results through it, by downloading it from the google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams 2018 from March 5. This year, the board has to face embarrasment when it found paper leak in the economics paper. Thousands of students protested against it and the police is probing the case. However, CBSE had to re-conduct the economics paper.

