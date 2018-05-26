CBSE 12th result 2018 declared, topper Meghna Srivastava scored 499/500

CBSE 12th result 2018 declared, the topper is Meghna Srivastava CBSE 12th result 2018 declared, the topper is Meghna Srivastava

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class 12 examinations today on May 26. The overall pass percentage has increased marginally with one per cent. This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She has got 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

Meghna Srivastava scored 100 in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and 99 at English core. While the second topper got 98 in English and 100 in rest subjects

Out of 11.84 lakh registered for the exam, of which 11.06 have appeared for the Class 12 exams. A total of 918762 candidates have passed the exam. The Trivandrum region has registered the highest pass per cent with 97.32 per cent with Chennai at 93.87 per cent and Delhi at 98 per cent.

The pass percentage of Delhi region has seen marginal increase with 89 per cent this year while in 2017, it was 88.37 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with about 9.32 per cent. The girls have scored 88.31 per cent while the boys are at 78.99 per cent.

This year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 per cent and above marks and 12,737 students have got 95 per cent and above marks. Seven students with 497 out of 500 marks are in third place

Like the previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its results on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their results through following websites; http://www.results.nic.in, http://www.cbseresults.nic.in and http://www.cbse.nic.in. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE. Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone. To receive result through mobile, Delhi students can call at 24300699 while for the rest, it is 011 – 24300699.

The result is available via SMS. The candidates have to send SMS for class 12 as given below : cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> on mobile number 7738299899.

The CBSE had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country. The CBSE had also postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged “dilution” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

Anil Swarup, secretary (school education and literacy) human resource development ministry tweeted on May 25, “All the best to the students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams. However, treat the result with equanimity. These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future.

