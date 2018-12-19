CBSE 12th practical exams 2019 datesheet released at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for class 12 2019 exams. The practicals for the class 12 boards will be conducted from January 16 to February 15, 2019. However, on accounts of Kumbh mela the datesheet for candidates appearing from Prayagraj is different. The class 12 CBSE practical exams for candidates appearing from Prayagraj will commence from January 1, 2019, according to the official release. Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website – cbse.nic.in

This year, for the first time CBSE examinations will be conducted from the month of February following a Delhi High Court order that directs varsity and CBSE to ensure from the commencing academic year, the result of CBSE, including re-evaluation, is taken into account while determining the cut-off date for admission to colleges of the University of Delhi.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Anita Karwal, chairman CBSE said, “The date sheet for the CBSE Class 10, 12 examinations 2019 will be released within the second week of January. All the students who will appear in the examinations can check the schedule through the official website, cbse.nic.in.”

CBSE has already released a list of vocational subjects that is scheduled to be conducted from February to March 2019. Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have a larger practical component and shorter theory papers. The schedule and date of the examinations will be released soon