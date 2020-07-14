CBSE class 12 result: How to plan college admission and avoid common errors

What is the right time to think about college admissions and how to do that (Representational image) What is the right time to think about college admissions and how to do that (Representational image)

Most students and parents scamper for colleges and admissions once the class 12 board exams are over. They end up dealing with voluminous information thrown at them. Much of the chaos can be put in order by using this pause period or the stay-at-home time judiciously.

The right timing: The actual exercise of college admissions should begin as early as class 10 and Class 11. If started early, both students and parents would get ample time to understand what needs to be done and how admission processes and systems work. It is the right time to begin with profile building, researching and understanding various courses available, where they are taught, reconciling one’s interests, zeroing on a list of short-listing colleges and courses.

Also, it is the right time to understand the basic admission processes practiced; possible formalities and eligibilities required; documentations sought, and developing an understanding of many other aspects of admissions from fee-structures to admission trends. Guided counselling can make a world of difference in enabling students to develop the foundation of career and embark upon the journey.

The common barriers

However, during preparation for college applications post Class 12 boards, we often find parents and students facing several barriers that can be broadly classified as the following.

Barrier Level 1: ‘We know the best colleges and we know our choices and preferences’

This is often an outcome of limiting oneself to few options based on strong reservations and notions about a specific institution. This puts the child at high risk in case any factor works against him, and he is unable to block a seat in the college or course of choice. Also, it prevents the student from exploring better options elsewhere.

Barrier Level 2: ‘We aren’t aware of emerging trends in higher education. How can we send our wards to an unknown city?’

This is the most common barrier. It stems out of ignorance about the latest developments in the education sector and about misconceptions associated with another city. This ignorance can be an outcome of several factors, from resources to lack of awareness among mentors.

Barrier Level 3: ‘Ok. We will follow the advice of peers, family friends, references or word of mouth to shortlist the promising college after ensuring it is the best.’

The third kind of barrier is most commonly found in people who tend to rely upon unverified sources of information and individualised experiences or understanding of peers, such as friends, seniors, online reviews and so on. Also, they are often impressed upon by marketing campaigns, offers, discounts and so on.

Preparing for college admissions after Class 12 boards

All these barriers bring us to the fundamental question: How to prepare for college applications post class 12 board? The following are some of the things students should consider.

Utilise the time at hand to the fullest: Don’t waste more time in celebrating the ending of examinations; there may be more in line. Get in action mode as quickly as you can.

Plan, research, and stay updated: Make a list of colleges, and plan your admission process as priority 1, 2 and 3, from most important to least important. Filter out only those which are beyond your means. Apply everywhere else you can. Research well and note down all important dates. Enquire and discuss to stay updated.

Documentation and travel: Keep all documentation in place, including all your certificates, finances, photographs and stationery. The admission is subject to verification of records, the deposit of fees, references, NOCs, migration and character certificate among others. Be ready to travel, if needed.

Get professional help in counselling. The best way to get the right guidance amid the chaos is to ask the experts. A lot of the information can be streamlined by professional services which can make your life easier.

However, it is most advisable that career and admission planning should begin around class 10 so that the best efforts can be made in the direction. Rather than grappling with information overload in weeks after the board exams, the exercise helps parents to plan finances better and students to focus on education. Seeking professional guidance will only make the efforts more focused and career path clearer. It eventually helps the students to have undivided attention to their education during class 12 boards examination when it matters the most.

— The author is founder, CEO, Chief Mentor, BasicFirst Learning

