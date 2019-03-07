The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 Geography examination on Thursday, March 7. According to few students and teachers, the paper was quite easy and nothing out of syllabus.

How was CBSE 12th Geography paper: Analysis by a teacher

The Geography Paper was good and the standard of the exam was appreciated by the teaching fraternity. All the questions are from the syllabus and the question paper was well-structured with knowledge, understanding, application, high order thinking skill (HOTS), evaluation and skill based questions (map work).

The map-based questions were not that tricky and the pattern was largely available in the sample papers. All the sections- A, B and C were pretty good and there were no untrendy or new questions. The maps section was comparatively easier and the students who have practised, would have completed it as a cakewalk.

Printing was very clear and CBSE framed the paper according to the parameters like knowledge and understanding. Overall, a positive reaction was received from the students. The paper was good and balanced.

– Paper analysis by Soma Majumdar, PGT Geography VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr