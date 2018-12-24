CBSE 12th datesheet released, check schedule

CBSE datesheet 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 exams 2019. The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019 while Class 10 exams will begin from February 21.

The Intermediate or class 12 exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 1:30 pm, the answer books will be distributed at 10 am and question papers at 10:15 am. The students can check the date sheet from the official website. The entire schedule is available at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 exams from February 15: Check datesheet

Friday, February 15– Hind Music Melins, Office Procedure and practices, Olericulture, Garment Construction, Textile Chemical Processing

Saturday, February 16– Carnatic Music Melins, Bharatnatyam dance, Odissi dance, Mohiniyattam dance, Agriculture, National Cadet Corps, Office Communication, Applied Physics, Food and beverage- Cost and control, Laboratory Medicines, Retail Operations, Information Storage and Retrieval, Advance Front Office Operations, Cost Accounting, Marketing, Derivative Marketing Operations, Basic Pattern Development, Shorthand English, Shorthand Hindi, Ac and Refrigeration II, Child Health Nursing

Monday, February 18– Carnatic Music Vocal, Knowledge Tradition and Practices, Engineering Science, Mechanical engineering, Basic concepts of Health Disease and Medical Terminology, Food Services, Geospatial Tech, Clinical Biochemistry and Microbiology, Retail services, Library Science and Res Management, Front office Operations, Travel, Basic Horticulture, Bus Operation and admin, Design nad Innovation, Financial Accounting, Salesmanship

Wednesday, February 20– Hindustani Music, Fashion Studies, Floriculture, Taxation,. Insurance, Auto Engineering, Printed Textile

Thursday, February 21– Hindustani Music Vocal

Friday, February 22– Health Care Management, Capial Market operations, Electrical Machine

Saturday, February 23– Banking, Autosh Rpr, Holistic Health, electric Appliances

Monday, February 25– Mass media studies, Evaluation and forms of Mass media

Tuesday, February 26– Food Prod-III, typography CA- English, Typography CA Hindi

Wednesday, February 27– Food Productions-IV, Web Applications

Saturday, March 2– English Elective, English Core

Tuesday, March 5– Physics

Wednesday, March 6– Accountancy

Thursday, March 7– Geography, Biotechnology

Friday, March 8– Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, and other regional languages

Saturday, March 9– Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Monday, March 11– Sociology

Tuesday, March 12– Chemistry

Thursday, March 14– Business Studies

Friday, March 15– Biology

Saturday, March 16– Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Commercial Art

Monday, March 18– Mathematics

Tuesday, March 19– Political Science

Saturday, March 23– Sanskrit Elective, Legal Studies, Sanskrit core

Monday, March 25– History

Tuesday, March 26- Urdu Elective, Kathak Dance, Urdu Core

Wednesday, March 27– Economics

Thursday, March 28– Informatics, Computer Scienvce

Friday, March 29– Psychology

Saturday, March 30– Physical Education

Monday, April 1– Engineering Graphics, Home Science

Tuesday, April 2- Philosophy, Entrepreneurship, Human Rights and Gender Studies, Theatre Studies, Library and Info Science

Wednesday, April 3– Multimedia and Web, intro to Hospital Management.

In 2018, over 28 lakh students registered for the class 10 and class 12 examination. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12, whereas for class 12 the last paper will be conducted on April 4. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students had applied.