CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 (OUT): Where and how to check?

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026 today, August 12. Candidates can check their results through the DigiLocker Results portal. The results are also available through the official CBSE result websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can download their online marksheets by entering the required details.

According to the data released by the CBSE, a total of 2,91,576 candidates registered for the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026, of whom 2,75,287 appeared. Of the total candidates who appeared, 1,64,231 were from the compartment category, while 1,11,056 appeared for improvement. The pass percentage among candidates who appeared in the compartment category stood at 53.08 per cent. This is higher than the 38.36 per cent compartment pass percentage recorded in 2025.