CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 (OUT): Where and how to check?

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026 today, August 12. Candidates can check their results through the DigiLocker Results portal. The results are also available through the official CBSE result websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can download their online marksheets by entering the required details.
According to the data released by the CBSE, a total of 2,91,576 candidates registered for the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026, of whom 2,75,287 appeared. Of the total candidates who appeared, 1,64,231 were from the compartment category, while 1,11,056 appeared for improvement. The pass percentage among candidates who appeared in the compartment category stood at 53.08 per cent. This is higher than the 38.36 per cent compartment pass percentage recorded in 2025.
The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted for students who could not secure the required qualifying marks in one of the five mandatory subjects. The examination also included candidates with six subjects who wanted to replace their main subject with an additional subject, as well as students who had already passed the board examination but wanted to improve their performance in a subject.
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to download their class 12th supplementary results 2026 online through the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the active link for CBSE Class 12 supplementary results 2026.
Step 3: On the login page, sign in by entering your roll number, admit card number and school number.
Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA code or security pin displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ to access your marksheet.
Step 6: Download the file for future reference.
If the official website is not responding due to high traffic, candidates can use other authorized platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications to download the marksheets without any hassle. Students need to verify all the details mentioned on the CBSE 12th compartment results 2026. In case of any errors, it is recommended to reach out the concerned authority for rectification.