CBSE 12th compartment result 2018 declared: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th results 2018: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th results 2018: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 12 compartment examinations. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check their scores on the official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The compartmental exams for Class 10 commenced on July 16, while the Class 12 examinations were held from July 16 to July 24.

In the annual examination, the overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent.

CBSE 12th result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official websites, cbse.nic,in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 12th result 2018: Keep your roll number handy to view scores CBSE 12th result 2018: Keep your roll number handy to view scores

This year, over 2.8 million (28 lakh) students appeared for the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations. A total of 1.6 million (over 16 lakh) students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams, and over 11 lakh students for the class 12 exam.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams 2018 from March 5. This year, the board has to face embarrasment when it found paper leak in the economics paper. Thousands of students protested against it and the police is probing the case. However, CBSE had to re-conduct the economics paper.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd