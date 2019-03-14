CBSE 12th exam: Students find Business Studies paper lengthy and tricky; check analysis

CBSE 12th Business Studies: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted the class 12 business studies paper on Thursday, March 14. The students who have appeared in the examination said that the paper was lengthy and tricky but not difficult.

Advertising

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Archana Joseph, a Class 12 student said, “The Business Studies paper was quite lengthy, but not difficult. The questions were mainly NCERT based, however questions on case studies were tricky.”

Ambika Rai, another CBSE class 12 examinee said that the paper was unexpectedly easier. “The business studies paper was made for the average students, though it was a bit lengthy. There were no questions which can be categorised as tough but some require the presence of mind.”

Video | CBSE boards 2019: How to increase focus?

Meanwhile, Commerce teacher Ridhima Khurana rated the paper as average. “The paper was moderate and the questions were mainly NCERT based. The students who have solved sample papers well found it quite easy, and expect marks above 90,” said she.

Advertising

“There were two to three case studies which were quite tricky, like question number 21 which asked the question on organisational structure,” said the Commerce teacher.

While some students complain about the lengthy paper, the teacher said, “There are questions of 20 to 30 marks which asked the students to answer it in detail which includes questions on case studies.”

Another teacher said that the paper can be called easy on the basis of contents. “The CBSE Business Studies question paper was student-friendly as direct questions were asked against a case study based question. So students would not have faced a problem in choosing between the options. Most of the questions were straight forward with not much twists,” said Meera Pandey, PGT Business Studies, Vidyagyan School.

The teacher also pointed out the following factors which made it tricky.

– The length of the case studies. A child not accustomed to reading of English would have spent a lot of time comprehending the cases.

– The format of the question paper can cause confusion and a child can miss out a question, where choices were given. All the questions required lengthy answers.

Around 14 lakh students comprising of 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders are appearing for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3, 2019.