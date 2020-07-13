CBSE Class 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: Check result at results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: Check result at results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: Over 12 lakh students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 exam can check their result today. The result is available at the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year, the board exam has decided to release the result of class 12 without conducting the pending exams deferred due to the lockdown. The students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in other held papers. In case, the candidates who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

If students are unhappy with their result, they can appear for the pending exams, date of which will release later.