CBSE Class 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2020
CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: Over 12 lakh students who appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 exam can check their result today. The result is available at the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year, the board exam has decided to release the result of class 12 without conducting the pending exams deferred due to the lockdown. The students will be assessed on the basis of their performance in other held papers. In case, the candidates who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

If students are unhappy with their result, they can appear for the pending exams, date of which will release later.

The result of the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 exam has been decleared. The result is available at the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2020 LIVE: The board has scrapped the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. Among some chapters, the board completely deleted chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21. For classes 8 and below, schools have the freedom to rationalise the syllabus. This was done to make up for the lost instructional hours by the board.

