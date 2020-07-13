CBSE Class 12 results 2020 declared: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Mamata Banerjee applaud teachers, parents

KSEEB Karantaka SSLC PU result in July end, August first week (Representational image) KSEEB Karantaka SSLC PU result in July end, August first week (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 results on July 13. A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, with the board recording an improved 88.78 pass percentage, which stood at 83.40 per cent in 2019. Students can check their results on results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Several political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the students. Leading the greetings was Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who in his tweet stated that students’ health and quality education are the board’s topmost priority.

Among other dignitaries, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the students for successfully covering an important milestone.

Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student’s health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to all successful candidates of CBSE Class 12 Examination. May this milestone be the doorway to a successful future. My best wishes for your journey ahead. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 13, 2020

Congratulations to the batch of 2020 Class 12 CBSE students successful this year. Wish you further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 13, 2020

Congratulations to all my dear students in Punjab for coming out with flying colours in #CBSE Class XII exams. Good wishes to you for a bright future! Students,these times have been very challenging so keep working on your success, aiming higher for bigger achievements in future! — Vijay Inder Singla (@VijayIndrSingla) July 13, 2020

Looking at the results this time, the female candidates as usual have outperformed boys, securing 92.15 pass percentage. This figure stands at 86.19 per cent for boys, while it is 66.67 for transgender students.

