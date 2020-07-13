scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 12 results 2020 declared: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Mamata Banerjee applaud teachers, parents

Leading the greetings was Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who in his tweet stated that students' health and quality education are the board's topmost priority.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 3:02:35 pm
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 results on July 13. A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, with the board recording an improved 88.78 pass percentage, which stood at 83.40 per cent in 2019. Students can check their results on results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Several political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate the students. Leading the greetings was Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who in his tweet stated that students’ health and quality education are the board’s topmost priority.

CBSE Class 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES

Among other dignitaries, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the students for successfully covering an important milestone.

Here are a few reactions:

Looking at the results this time, the female candidates as usual have outperformed boys, securing 92.15 pass percentage. This figure stands at 86.19 per cent for boys, while it is 66.67 for transgender students.

