CBSE 12th Result 2020: Website down, students’ show anger on social media

A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students have cleared the exams.(Representational Image) A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students have cleared the exams.(Representational Image)

CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 results on July 13. A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students have cleared the exams. However, it has been nearly three hours and students are still finding it difficult to access their scorecard on the official websites – results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. According to a board official, the websites will be resumed soon.

“As informed by the NIC, there is a technical issue in accessing the CBSE results. The same is likely to resume in two hours. However, the complete result have been sent to all schools and can be checked via official email IDs created for each student. The result is also pushed through Digilocker,” said CBSE in a statement.

CBSE Class 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES

It seems that the official websites have crashed due to the high influx, and many students have taken to social media to address their grievances in the form of humour.

Explained: How CBSE managed to rank students who did not appear in exams

Here are a few reactions:

CBSE has a Result Section on their website but it’s not working. #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/tbasYuO90K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020

Me to Cbse: How am I supposed to see my result when the site isn’t opening? CBSE : pic.twitter.com/OIp5T3MiMB — Aditiipandeyy (@Aditiisavvy) July 13, 2020

As for the results, the female candidates have this year too outperformed boys, securing a 92.15 pass percentage. This figure stands at 86.19 per cent for boys, while it is 66.67 for transgender students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd