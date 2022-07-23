scorecardresearch
CBSE 10th results: Ludhiana boy who scored 99.8% aims to take father’s business to new heights

Pratham Jain, from Dugri of Ludhiana, and a student of MGM Public School, scored a perfect hundred in four subjects — English, Punjabi, Mathematics and Science — and 99 in social studies, taking his grand total to 99.8%.

July 23, 2022 12:44:28 am
Pratham Jain with his parents. (Gurmeet singh)

In a rare instance, a student among the highest scorers in Punjab in the Class 10 results declared by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday, said he intends to take his father’s iron and steel business to new heights.

Pratham said that thorough revision of NCERT helped him in achieving this score. “I just revised NCERT and focused on understanding the concept rather than just cramming,” he said.

Pratham said that he used to devote around five hours to self-study and had also joined a coaching institute for board exams preparation. Son of Mahavir Jain, a businessman and Madhu Jain, a homemaker, Pratham is a single child and he wants to carry forward his father’s business of iron and steel.

“I have now opted for commerce stream as I want to become a successful businessman and take father’s business to new heights,” he said.

In class 12, two girls from Ludhiana have tied for the top score —- Anshika Makkar from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar and Anshika Chaudhry from Ryan International School scored 99.4% in commerce and humanities streams, respectively.

Following her father Pardeep Makkar’s footsteps, Anshika aims to be a Chartered Accountant.

Anshika said that she did not follow ant particular time-table. She took tuitions for accountancy and economics. “Self-study is important to improve learning and also to develop problem-solving skills,” she said.

In medical stream, Gurbir Singh from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana was among the top scorers with 99 per cent and in non-medical stream, Sukriti Jain from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM), Udham Singh Nagar, scored 98.4 per cent. Ananya Arora from BCM scored 98.6% in financial management stream.

