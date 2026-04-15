CBSE 10th Results 2026: Is APAAR ID important for exam results? FAQs answered

As CBSE prepares to declare Class 10 results, the government-owned Digilocker website has announced that students can check the results soon. The students can also create their APAAR ID to be able to save their CBSE marksheets and other documents hassle-free. APAAR ID stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID. It is part of the Indian government’s “One Nation, One Student ID” initiative under the Ministry of Education. For more details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students can check IE Education.
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— A unique 12-digit student ID
— Linked to your academic records (marksheets, certificates, achievements)
— Connected with platforms like DigiLocker and Academic Bank of Credits
— Stays with you throughout your education and career
No. APAAR ID is not mandatory to check or receive your CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results.
The students can check results using roll number, school number, and admit card ID. They can access marksheets via CBSE websites or DigiLocker
CBSE and schools are encouraging students to create APAAR IDs because:
— It helps store academic records digitally in one place
— Makes future admissions and verification easier
— Reduces paperwork and fraud
1. Visit DigiLocker
Go to the DigiLocker website or app
2. Sign in / Sign up
Use your mobile number and OTP or log in with existing credentials
3. Link Aadhaar
Enter your Aadhaar number and verify via OTP
4. Go to the Education section
Look for “APAAR ID” or “Student ID” option
5. Consent and generate
Give consent to share your details, and your APAAR ID will be generated instantly
Many Central Board of Secondary Education schools are
— Creating APAAR IDs in bulk for students
— Asking for parental consent forms
So check with your school first, as you may already have one.
— New user: 2–3 minutes
— Already on DigiLocker: under 1 minute
— Aadhaar must be linked to your mobile number
— Details (name, date of birth) should match school records
— Use your own mobile number for easy access later