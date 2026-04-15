CBSE 10th Results 2026: Is APAAR ID important for exam results? FAQs answered

CBSE and schools are encouraging students to create APAAR IDs. (Image: AI generated)

As CBSE prepares to declare Class 10 results, the government-owned Digilocker website has announced that students can check the results soon. The students can also create their APAAR ID to be able to save their CBSE marksheets and other documents hassle-free. APAAR ID stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry ID. It is part of the Indian government’s “One Nation, One Student ID” initiative under the Ministry of Education. For more details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, students can check IE Education.

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What exactly is APAAR ID?

— A unique 12-digit student ID

— Linked to your academic records (marksheets, certificates, achievements)

— Connected with platforms like DigiLocker and Academic Bank of Credits

— Stays with you throughout your education and career