Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE Class 10 results: Nationwide pass percentage drops, but more students score over 90%

This year’s overall pass percentage is 94.4%, whereas last year it was 99.04% when the results were computed at the school-level and the board granted flexibility in the result tabulation process owing to difficulties posed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 3:38:21 pm
cbse 10th results 2022, indian expressThis year, the board had divided exams into two parts: Term I and Term II, to reduce burden on students due to Covid. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results of this year’s Class 10 examinations on Friday afternoon and 94.4% of candidates have passed the exams. While the nationwide pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations is lower this year than the previous year, a greater number of students have scored over 90% and 95%.

Last year, the pass percentage was 99.04% when the results had been computed at the school-level and the board had granted flexibility in the result tabulation process owing to the difficulties posed during the year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Like the Class 12 board exams, this year the Class 10 results have been tabulated with 30% weightage given to the Term-1 examination and 70% weightage to the Term-2 examination in theory marks, and equal weightage to both terms for practical marks.

Also Read |CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Score cards released at cbseresults.nic.in

However, while the overall pass percentage is lower, a higher share of students has scored in the highest marks range of 95% and above. This year, 64,908 candidates or 3.10% of all candidates have scored 95% and above. Last year, 57,824 candidates or 2.76% had scored in the same range. Similarly, 2,36,993 candidates or 11.32% of the candidates have scored in the 90% and above range this year. This is up from 2,00,962 candidates or 9.58% last year.

In terms of overall pass percentage, Delhi in particular has witnessed a drastic drop. In 2021, it recorded a dramatic increase from the previous year’s 85.86% to 98.19%. This year, it has once again come down to an 86.55% pass percentage. Delhi East and Delhi West are among the poorest-scoring regions at 86.96% and 85.94% pass percentage, respectively. The region scoring lowest is Guwahati at 82.23%.

Girls have performed slightly better than boys with a nationwide pass percentage of 95.21%. Boys have recorded a nationwide pass percentage of 93.80%.

