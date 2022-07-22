CBSE 10th Results 2022: Class X term II marks declared, here’s all you need to know

CBSE 10th results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the result for class 12. Now, some schools are sharing results of term II class 10 too. However, CBSE has not yet confirmed the same. Once released it will be available on the official website — cbseresults.nic.in. There may be confusion about where and when can students check their results, indianexpress.com answers some of the most-searched questions.

Q. When will CBSE Class 10 term 2 results be declared?

Till now, the CBSE officials have not made any official announcement about the results of term 2 exams of class 10. A senior official has told The Indian Express that the results may be declared today. “We are trying hard to release it today. But we can’t say for sure,” he said. However, some schools are claiming that they have received the results for class 10 too.

Once an official date has been announced, students will be able to find the latest updates here.

Q. Where can students check their term 2 class 10 results ?

To check term 2 results of class 10 students can visit the official website — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbseresults.gov.in or cbse.gov.in. Additionally, updates will also be available on the official Twitter account of CBSE – @cbseindia29.

Q. Which mobile apps can be used to check CBSE results?

Students have the option of checking their CBSE class 10 term 2 results via DigiLocker app or website or the UMANG app. Both the apps can be downloaded from the Play Store. Students have to key in the required credentials to log in and get access to their score card.

Q. Check CBSE Class 10 result via IVRS

For students who don’t have access to smartphones, CBSE will provide results through an interactive voice response system (IVRS). Through this, students can call on the number (CBSE is yet to reveal the phone number for IVRS) and ask their results. The number will be revealed before the results are announced.

Q. When were CBSE term 2 exams held?

This year, the term 2 exams for classes 10 took place between April 26 and May 24.

Q. What was the difference between the two terms this year?

This year, the Board divided the academic year into two parts — term 1 and term 2. Both term exams were held in offline mode this year. The difference, however, was that term 1 questions were objective in nature and students were given an OMR sheet to fill their answers. However, term 2 questions were subjective in nature.

Q. How were results calculated for class 10 in 2021?

In 2021, exams could not be conducted in a traditional manner due to an increase in Covid cases. So, as an alternate method of assessment, 20 marks were based on internal assessments which were conducted by schools, 10 marks were allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks were allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks were allotted to pre-board exam scores.

Q. What is the weightage of both terms in CBSE 2022 board exams results?

This year, unequal weightage will be given to students’ performance in Term 1 and Term 2 exams. CBSE has accorded 30 per cent weightage to the Term 1 theory exam held in November-December last year and 70 per cent weightage to the Term 2 theory exam conducted in April-May this year. However, practical exams in both terms have got equal importance while arriving at final results.