CBSE 10th results 2018: JNV schools record highest pass percentage

CBSE 10th results 2018: Among all the categories of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools recorded the highest pass percentage (97.31 per cent) in the Class 10 board exams, while government schools registered the lowest pass percentage. CBSE has declared the result of Class 10 today and the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools recorded a pass percentage of 95.96, followed by private schools, which registered a pass percentage of 89.49. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 board examinations was 86.70.

In a press release, CBSE has said that the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded a pass percentage of 86.43, while the pass percentage in government-aided schools was 73.46. The government schools recorded a pass percentage of 63.97, the lowest among all the categories. As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said. As many as 1,86,067 candidates got compartment.

This year, the first position is jointly shared by four students — Prakhar Mittal of DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal of RP Public School, Bijnor, Nandini Garg of Scottish International School, Shamli. All four have scored 499 marks out of 500.

Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams this year.

