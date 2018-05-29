CBSE 10th results 2018: In Ludhiana, two joint toppers

CBSE 10th results 2018: Gautam Jain of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir with family in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) CBSE 10th results 2018: Gautam Jain of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir with family in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

CBSE 10th results 2018: Two students topped Ludhiana city scoring 98.6 per cent marks (493/500) as CBSE declared class 10 results on Tuesday. Pulkita Puri from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar and Gautam Jain from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar were the joint toppers in Ludhiana with 98.6 per cent marks.

Puri said that she never took ‘pressure’ for board exams and just concentrated on thorough revision of syllabus. She scored a hundred in science and social studies, 99 in maths and 97 in English and Punjabi. Her mother Anu Puri is a maths and science teacher in the same school. Father Manish Puri is a businessman.

Joint topper Gautam Jain from BVM Kitchlu Nagar who also scored 98.6 per cent marks said that he is in favor of percentage system. “It is a reward for deserving students. This system is much better than CCE and CGPA,” he said.

Gautam scored a hundred in mathematics and social studies. He drew inspiration from his father and grandfather. His father Sanjay Jain is a businessman and mother Poonam Jain is a homemaker.

