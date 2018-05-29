CBSE results 2018: Don’t panic, your result is your result and not your relative’s result

CBSE 10th result 2018: The result is available at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in CBSE 10th result 2018: The result is available at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: Going through the comments of students on Twitter handle #CBSEresults, I was reminded of the massive anxiety I had faced on my result day a few years ago. While I am pursuing my graduation now, one thing I realised after finishing my Class 12, is that marks don’t matter. All that is going to matter in the long run is the amount of knowledge that you gain.

Two years ago, at this time, I was sitting on my table and going through all my Class 12 books and notes and there was only one thing going on my mind: I’ll need them just in case I flunk in a subject or two. You see I wasn’t the ideal student or I would say that I wasn’t even close to the kind of marks Sharma Ji ka beta would score.

I still remember how my school teachers demoralised and demotivated me and said that “you’ll go nowhere in life”. This is probably the last thing a student wants to hear from her teachers.

On the CBSE result declaration day, everything was just out of control. There were 5734733 butterflies in my stomach. And just to calm me down my entire family decided to come over. My aunts, uncles, my paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, everybody were there. I swear to god, the pressure was killing me inside out.

Now the tension was real because, for my family members, I had always been that ideal daughter who took up science and wanted to become an engineer. But nobody knew that I was brainwashed and forced to take up those subjects, nobody knew that I had cried my eyes out when I couldn’t solve a single numerical, be it in chemistry or physics or mathematics.

I used to just sit on the table and doodle circles, make small paper balls and even had those weird thoughts coming up in my mind that what if the fan falls on my face. I would genuinely do anything to avoid studying.

So, at around 11 in the morning, the results were declared and before I could even log in my uncle who took my roll number ages ago, came to me and hugged me saying I had a pretty decent result.

But wait, my actual concern was how come I did not flunk. Like wow! Next day, I went to my school and took my certificate and told my teachers that if they get a student like me, instead of demoralizing her, they should tell her she can do it. I never went back to that place.

Cut to today, I am an intern in The Indian Express and it’s my last day. I did not go for engineering. I’m pursuing journalism and life is good. Trust me, nobody cares about your 12th marks. Marks will never define what your skills are. Just do what you want to do and what you love.

