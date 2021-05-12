Conduct evaluation for those who have not written Class 10 pre-board exams: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government’s education department has instructed schools run by it to conduct “one-to-one assessment” telephonically of those of its class X students who have not attended one or more of their pre-board examinations, in order to formulate their final results in the absence of board examinations.

The CBSE has asked every school to form their own Result Committees to decide on the marks allocation formula and rationale in the case of assessments they could not conduct, or tests for which students did not appear, and evaluate them out of 80 marks. The education department has issued some centralised evaluation directives to be followed in all its schools.

The education department had conducted pre-board examinations for its class X students, which had to be wound up before the mathematics paper was conducted because of the rise in COVID cases in the city. In the case of mathematics, the department has directed schools to allocate marks to students on the basis of the formula devised by CBSE for last year’s evaluation, meaning that their marks for maths will be evaluated based on average of the papers in which they have performed best — best three papers if they have appeared in four, best two if they have appeared in three. In usual years, mathematics is the subject in which students in these schools have their poorest performances.

A problem that many government schools were facing was that several students had not appeared in some of their board exam papers —some had even appeared in none. In the case of such students, the department has directed schools to “conduct one to one assessment of such students telephonically as per guidelines of the CBSE and record documentary evidences to certify the marks recommendations”.

The education department had written to the CBSE to ask for a review of the timeline for class X evaluation — according to which the finalisation of results by schools is to be done by May 25, and the marks submitted to CBSE by June 5 — since most of its teachers are currently diverted in performing COVID-related responsibilities.

The department told schools that the board has extended some amount of flexibility in the schedule. It stated that the board “intimated that the time schedule issued by CBSE is tentative which may be extended for the particular school where COVID-19 pandemic situation is not favorable for executing the said work. For such special cases for further extension of time schedule, the concerned Head of School may put up their case to Exam Branch through DDE (District) by 18 June, 2021. The Exam branch will take up the case of such schools with CBSE for its results to be either withheld to be declared separately by CBSE.”