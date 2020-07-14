CBSE 10th result 2020: All you need to know, from passing marks, evaluation to past years’ analysis

CBSE 10th result 2020 at cbse.nic.in CBSE 10th result 2020 at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will, on July 14, release the results for over 18 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 boards earlier this year. While the board exams are an important event, this year’s results are unique because of the special marking scheme.

So, what is this marking?

As per the Board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

How will this impact the result?

Going by the recently released CBSE class 12 result and other state board results released on similar formats, the pass percentage only increases, thanks to this formulae. There has been a record high of over 5 per cent in the CBSE class 12 results this year. Last year, 91.1 per cent students cleared the exam which was about a four per cent increase from 2018 and the trend is expected to go upwards this year too.

How many marks do I need to pass?

As per the Board, students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory aspects, students have to pass in both sections.

What if I fail?

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary exams. The dates of these exams are not yet out. Several states including Telangana have promoted all students who were to appear for the supplementary exams; as they did not deem it fit to hold exam due to the pandemic.

