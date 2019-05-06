CBSE 10th result 2019: How much is needed to pass Class X exams?

CBSE class 10 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10 board exam results today at 3 pm at its official website cbse.nic.in. Earlier, the result was said to be announced on May 7 but the class 10 result just like class 12 is being announced much sooner than expected. As per previous years’ trend, the same would have been released around last week.

This year, the board is declaring the results in record time. The CBSE class 12 results were announced in record 28 days and the same is being repeated for class 10 results. The speedy result declaration is the result of Delhi High Court (HC) judgement when the court asked the board to declare result earlier to allow more time to students for college admissions.

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE secretary, Anurag Tripathi said, “This year we have enrolled more than 2 lakh teachers in the evaluation process at different stages. Special training was given to them as well. With more involvement of technology in the evaluation, examination and assessment process the aim is to finish the board exams evaluation and also declare results within the 30 days of completion of the exams each year.”

Since the class 10 exams concluded on March 28 the result can be expected latest by the first week of May, 2019. Last year the result for CBSE class 10 was declared on May 29, 2019.

CBSE class 10 result 2019: Passing marks

Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject including the internals and practicals in order to pass. Earlier one had to clear the practical and theory exams separately but now one needs to pass the subject overall. This means the 33 per cent marks are required including the practical and theory or internal and external exam.

Last year, as many as 86.97 per cent students cleared the class 10 board exam. Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32. In CBSE class 12 result 2019 as well the female candidates performed better than boys. Not only was the top rank was jointly secured by two girls – Hansika Shukla and Kanika Sharma but also, as many as 88.70 per cent of girls and 83 per cent of transgender students who appeared for the exam passed, boys had a pass percentage of 79.40 per cent.