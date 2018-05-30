CBSE 10th result 2018: Right hand in a sling, DPS student fought intense pain to write exam, scored 95.6%

Kashish, whose arm was in a sling throughout the exam, was allowed to sit in a separate (medical) room and use a low table. Kashish, whose arm was in a sling throughout the exam, was allowed to sit in a separate (medical) room and use a low table.

While most of her classmates were busy solving sample question papers and doing last-minute revisions in the weeks before the Class X board exams, Delhi Public School student Kashish Gupta was spending long hours in the waiting rooms of hospitals. Suffering from a painful medical condition, she wrote all the papers while her arm was still in a sling, and she was taking a steady dose of painkillers to fight the pain.

On Tuesday, Kashish learnt that despite the medical setbacks before and during the exams, she had scored 95.6 per cent. In January, just a couple of months before final exams, the teenager had suffered from a recurring lympho-venous malformation in her right shoulder. The condition had led to immense pain and swelling in her right hand, making it impossible for her to even lift her hand for weeks. Her arm was put in a sling and Gupta was advised to undergo a surgical procedure. As her board exams were barely weeks away, she decided to postpone the procedure.

“To see her in so much pain was very difficult. She is right-handed and she could barely lift that hand… we were worried about how she will write her board exams. We applied to the board for a writer and got permission… but she refused to use one, since she was not sure how to dictate Maths or computers… Despite the pain, she wrote the exams herself,” said Kashish’s mother Shaily.

Kashish, whose arm was in a sling throughout the exam, was allowed to sit in a separate (medical) room and use a low table. “They allowed her to keep the answer paper on her lap so that she wouldn’t have to lift her arm,” said Shaily. Kashish took painkillers throughout her board exams and after all her papers were over, she underwent a surgery.

While her parents are ecstatic about the result, Kashish was not too happy. “In my pre-boards, when the checking was more stringent, I got 94 per cent… I was expecting much more. My favourite subject, English, betrayed me as I scored only 91 in it,” said the aspiring design student.

