CBSE 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared, toppers and their inspiring stories

CBSE 10th Result 2018, CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2018 Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year. The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The result will also available via SMS, over a phone call and through partner websites – google.com and bing.com. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks.
The CBSE exams for both Class 10 and 12 were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from various states across India. For the maths paper of Class 10, reports suggest the leak happened in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand. While for Class 12, the board has to re-conduct the economics paper, for the maths exam, the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the “interest of students”.
Aman Chandra, a student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, has scored 93.2 per cent. Son of a Haryana government employee, Aman has played Under-14 and Under-17 cricket at the district level. Aman said he was happy with his result, but he thinks could have done better. “I studied for up to 10 hours a day for 3 months before the final exams,” he said.
A state-level footballer and a district-level cricketer, both belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), made their parents proud as the CBSE results were declared on Tuesday. His mother is a domestic cook. Hira Bahadur Balami wants to be a professional football player. He has scored 72.8 per cent. Hira, who cleared his Class 10 from St Johns High School, Chandigarh, has chosen commerce stream in Class 11.
Omkar Dhamane lost his father only a fortnight before the CBSE Class 10 exams. That wasn’t the only adversity faced by him who is from Pune. The teenager suffers from spastic diplegia, also known as Little’s Disease, a form of cerebral palsy that permanently affects muscle control and coordination. Omkar has extremely limited movement in his legs because of the condition and needs support to walk. It was his father who supported him, and helped him reach the exam centres. “I missed him a lot when I was going to write my exams… this time, my friends took me,” he said.
As per state-wise pass percentage in Panchkula region, Jammu & Kashmir has topped the region with the highest 96.28 per cent overall pass percentage followed by Himachal Pradesh (94.45 per cent), Punjab (88.95 per cent), Haryana (88.54 per cent) and UT Chandigarh (66.21 per cent).
The overall pass percentage of Panchkula region 87.65 per cent is slightly better than national average of 86.70%. Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuram (99.60%) , Chennai (97.37%) and Ajmer (91.86%) are far ahead of Panchkula and placed as top-three regions. Delhi region (78.62%) recorded lower pass percentage than Panchkula.
The overall pass percentage in Panchkula region witnessed a steep fall by 10.45% as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for class-10 board exams Tuesday. Panchkula region includes Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
Over 8 lakh candidates who had appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year can expect their results on June 8. An official from the WBCHSE said that the result of Class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8. The students can access the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in
Anushka Panda, the all India topper in the PWD category, meanwhile, scored a 489 in the examinations. A genetic disability has confined her to a wheelchair since her childhood, but the student of Gurgaon’s Suncity school has been determined to not let that deter her. She scored a 99 in Hindi and Mathematics, 98 in Science and Social Science, and 95 in English in the examinations. “I have opted for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics, for my further schooling, and eventually, hope to get into engineering.” She said.
Prakhar Mittal, a student at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Gurgaon’s Sector 45, who is one of the toppers in the CBSE Class X board examinations, attributes his success to the “consistency” in his preparations, as well as the support of his parents and teachers. The older of two siblings, Mittal scored 489 out of 500 in the examination, securing a 100 in English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, and a 99 in French.
“I was expecting to do well but I never imagined I would be amongst the toppers…I think it is most important to be consistent and study through the year, to ensure there is lesser pressure during the examinations and one can ace it.” He said. Mittal now intends to pursue the science stream at the school, hoping to eventually obtain an engineering degree.
Girls, with a pass percentage of 88.67, did better than the boys, who registered a pass percentage of 85.32.
An official from the examination department of WBBSE confirmed that the board will declare the results of class 10 examination on June 5. The official said that keeping in mind that the results of Class 12 examination has to be declared before June 10, maintaining the Supreme Court order, the board has fastened the result processing procedure. READ HERE
This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams this year.
As many as 135 candidates in the differently-abled category secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 21 of them secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said.
Topper in specially-abled category, Anushka Panda
Among all the categories of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools recorded the highest pass percentage (97.31 per cent) in the Class 10 board exams, while government schools registered the lowest pass percentage. CBSE has declared the result of Class 10 today and the Kendriya Vidyalaya schools recorded a pass percentage of 95.96, followed by private schools, which registered a pass percentage of 89.49. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 board examinations was 86.70.
In a press release, CBSE has said that the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded a pass percentage of 86.43, while the pass percentage in government-aided schools was 73.46. The government schools recorded a pass percentage of 63.97, the lowest among all the categories. As many as 1,31,493 candidates secured 90 per cent marks and above, while 27,426 candidates secured 95 per cent marks and above, the board said. As many as 1,86,067 candidates got compartment. Read here
Veteran actor Anupam Kher says he never scored more than 38 per cent marks, but still his father "celebrated" his failures, which thereby liberated him from the fear of getting less marks.
Anupam shared this on Twitter when he congratulated 17-year-old Meghna Srivastava for topping the CBSE Class 12 results scoring 499 out of 500, and a scribe pointed out how applauding those with "70-80 per cent marks should be equally celebrated".
The actor then clarified: "My friend, I celebrate people who fail too. Because for me failure is an event. Never a person. But that doesn't stop me from applauding somebody who gets 99.6 per cent marks."
The government schools recorded a pass percentage of 63.97, the lowest among all the categories.
The schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded a pass percentage of 86.43, while the pass percentage in government-aided schools was 73.46.
According to CBSE officials, Kendriya Vidyalaya schools recorded a pass percentage of 95.96, followed by private schools, which registered a pass percentage of 89.49.
Topper Sreelakshmi G with her brother (Express Photo by Vishnu)
“I am proud of my daughter. Her excellent performance in the board examination is a testimony to her determination and perseverance,” said her father, Anup Kumar Panda who works for a company at Bhiwadi. Her mother Archana Vashist Panda is also working with a private firm in Gurugram.
In case someone has not fared well or is unsatisfied with his/her marks or performance, he/she can apply for revaluation/verification of marks/grades. In this process, the marks total will be checked. Only calculation mistakes will be verified. It will also be checked if any question is left unchecked. Any error related to it would then be corrected. Students can also obtain the photocopy of their answer sheets. There will not be any re-checking of the answer sheets. The official notification regarding the same will be released shortly on the websites itself.
A resident of Sector 67, Gurugram, Anushka loves playing chess during her leisure hours and aspires to become a software engineer “I am thrilled finding on my hard work has paid off. It is really a big moment for me. I was really nervous before the results,” an elated Anushka said.
Sharing her mantra of success, she adds: “I was consistent in my preparation from Day 1 itself. I would like to thank my school which has been extremely supportive. Since I am a special child, my school ensured that I was provided with a special infrastructure to write my examination.”
“We, at Suncity School, are very proud of Anushka. The focus that she possesses is rare to find in other children. She is determined and does not allow any obstacle to overpower her. She is very focused and her benchmarks are very high. She is an inspiration for all of us. What she has achieved many other students would not be able to achieve with all the elements.” said Ms. Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, Suncity School.
Anushka Panda, a student of Suncity School has topped the Class 10 CBSE Board Examination in the specially-abled category in India. A student of Suncity School, Sector 54 Gurgaon, Anushka scored 97.8 percent marks in the board examination.
14- year old Anushka suffers from spinal muscular atrophy. SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) is a genetic disease that robs people of physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, affecting the ability to walk. Being wheelchair- bound did not hinder her from fighting her way to success.
CBSE has announced Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Google and Microsoft will also host results at google.com and bing.com. Students can also view their Class 10 results on UMANG mobile application which is available for Android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. Also, the result will also be available at Windows app.
