CBSE 10th Result 2018 declared: How to check via google.com, Microsoft app, Websites, SMS and over phone

CBSE 10th result 2018: Know how to check result via google.com and bing.com CBSE 10th result 2018: Know how to check result via google.com and bing.com

CBSE 10th Result 2018: The result of Class 10 examination has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on May 29. While the result was scheduled to be released at 4 pm, it has been released at 1:15 pm. Students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective results at the official website — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Read | CBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE updates

This year four Class 10 students have jointly shared the top position. They are Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzgim Agarwal from R P Public school, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International school, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidalaya, Coachin. Thiruvananthapuram scores the highest 99.60 per cent. In Class 12 exam too, the region registered the highest pass percentage. A total of 27,476 students scored 95 per cent and above in CBSE Class 10 results. Similarly, 131493 students from Class 10 scored 90 per cent and above. Sayan Majhi is the West Bengal topper. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the city’s CBSE Class 12 examination toppers Tuesday.

In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to open these websites, he/she can then also view their scores at bing.com. This year, over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for Class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students wrote the exam.

Last year, the CBSE had published the result of Class 10 on June 3. Besides pre-result counselling, CBSE has started the post-results counselling too for distress students. This year, the board has collaborated with Microsoft and Google to host the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exam. Just like the previous years, the results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Read | CBSE 10th Result 2018: When and where to check

CBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check via websites

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other details

Read | Declared! CBSE 10th Result 2018 released, check scores at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Read | CBSE Class 10 result 2018 today: Top 5 things you need to know

CBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check via SMS

The facility to check result via mobile phone has also been provided. The Class 10 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS – cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> – to 7738299899.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd