Declared! CBSE 10th Result 2018: Thiruvananthapuram tops with 99.60%, Chennai at second position

CBSE 10th results 2018: The result of Class 10 board examination has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on May 29. The Board has declared the result before the scheduled time of 4 pm. Students can check their respective scores at the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check the same at results.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stands at 86.70. The first rank has been shared by Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin who scored 499 marks out of 500. A total of 16,24,682 students had appeared for the exam out of which a total of 14,08,594 have passed. This year, the pass percentage has dipped by 4.25 per cent.

Region-wise pass percentage

Rank 1: Thiruvananthapuram — 99.60 per cent

Rank 2: Chennai — 97.37 per cent

Rank 3: Ajmer — 91.86 per cent

The result is hosted by Google and Microsoft as well. A total of 1.6 million students had registered for CBSE Class 10 exams this year. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

Students are also posting funny memes on Twitter regarding the high percentage which toppers are getting.

The pass percentage for differently-abled students was 92.55, with Anushka Panda of Sun City, Gurgaon and Sanya Gandhi of Uttam School, Ghaziabad topping in the category by securing 489 marks out of 500. Somya Deep Pradhan of JNV, Dhanpur in Odisha bagged the second spot with a score of 484.

Microsoft has come up with their app SMS organiser. Even if the phone is offline, this app will function. The candidates who had registered with their roll number, school code and the date of birth earlier will be able to access their marks now. The Class 10 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Top 3 rank holders (Differently-abled candidates)

Rank 1: Anushka Panda, Suncity Gurgaon (489 marks)

Rank 2: Sanya Gandhi, Uttam School GZB (489 marks)

Rank 3: Somya Deep Pradhan, JNV Dhanpur (484 marks)

In order to check the scores, students should visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in. They should then click on the exam result link. Enter your roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number in the provided fields. On submitting the same, your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The HRD Ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the “interest of students”. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.

On Saturday, the CBSE released the result of Class 12 board examination. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad secured the top position with 99.8 per cent. She has got 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

