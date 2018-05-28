CBSE 10th Result 2018 declared at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: The result will be out at 4 pm at cbse.nic.in. Express Photo by Sahil Walia CBSE 10th result 2018: The result will be out at 4 pm at cbse.nic.in. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 10 examination today. This year, over 2.8 million students appeared for their CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations of which a total of 1.6 million students had registered for CBSE Class 10 exams. This year, the board has collaborated with Microsoft and Google to host the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Prakhar Mittal, from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzgim Agarwal from R P Public school, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International school, Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidalaya, Coachin have jointly shared the top position

Thiruvananthapuram scores the highest 99.60 per cent. In Class 12 exam too, the region registered the highest pass percentage. A total of 27,476 students scored 95 per cent and above in CBSE Class 10 results. Similarly, 131493 students from Class 10 scored 90 per cent and above

A total of 1624682 students appeared for the exam of which 14,08,594 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 86.70 per cent.

CBSE 10th result 2018: When and where to check

CBSE has published the Class 10 result today, on May 29 at 4 pm. The CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

CBSE 10th result 2018: Result available via Microsoft CBSE 10th result 2018: Result available via Microsoft

CBSE 10th result via Microsoft appTech-giant Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier. Therefore, once the result link is activated, the Google will show it on the google.com. Microsoft has come up with their app SMS organiser. Even if the phone is offline, this app will function. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

To use the SMS organiser app, download it and check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results. Moreover, candidates can also download Umang app to check results for android, iOS and windows based smartphone.

Umang app will host CBSE results Umang app will host CBSE results

CBSE has also provided the facility to check result via mobile phone. The Class 10 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS — cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899.

The CBSE exams were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper, but the Union HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the “interest of students”. For the maths paper of Class 10, reports suggest the leak happened in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand. While for Class 12, the board has to re-conduct the economics paper, for the maths exam, the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the “interest of students”.

On Saturday, the CBSE released the result of Class 12 board examination. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad secured the top position with 99.8 per cent. She has got 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

