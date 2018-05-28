CBSE 10th results 2018 declared at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: Jubilant students celebrate their success in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh CBSE 10th result 2018: Jubilant students celebrate their success in Ludhiana. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

CBSE 10th results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result of Class 10 exams today before the scheduled time – 4 pm. The students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The students should keep their roll number handy to view their results online. The result is hosted by Google and Microsoft as well.

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. This year, four students have scored 499 marks out of 500. Prakhar Mittal of DPS Gurgaon is among the toppers. The overall pass percentage is 86.70 per cent. The toppers are:

Prakhar Mittal, DPS Gurgaon

Rimzgim Agarwal, R P Public school, Bijnor

Nandini Garg, Scottish International school, Shamli

Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidalaya, Coachin

While seven students secured the second position with 498 marks, 14 students bagged the third spot with a score of 497. Thiruvananthapuram scores the highest 99.60 per cent. Chennai has registered 97.37 pass percentage followed by Ajmer is 91.86 per cent. The overall pass percentage in Delhi region has performed slightly better by 0.53 per cent in Class 10 exams. In Class 12 too, Delhi students have scored 89 per cent this year. However, 186067 students or 11.45 students have got compartment this year.

The JNV schools have performed better with registering 97.31 pass percent while KVS is at 95.96 per cnt. Among the independent category, 89.49 per cent passed. The schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) recorded a pass percentage of 86.43, while the pass percentage in government-aided schools was 73.46.

A total of 27,476 students scored 95 per cent and above in CBSE Class 10 results. Similarly, 131493 students from Class 10 scored 90 per cent and above. The overall pass percent has dipped with 4.25 per cent.

Just like in Class 12 exams, this year too, the girls have performed better than boys by registering 3.35 per cent higher. Girls scored a pass percentage of 88.67 while boys are at 85.32. The number of students who scored 95 per cent and above in the CBSE class 10 results are 27476 while 131493 students have scored 90 per cent and above in the matric exams.

In the differently-abled category, the toppers are Anushka Panda from Suncity Gurgaon school with 489 marks, Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School in Ghaziabad with 489 marks and Sonya Deep Pradhan with 484 marks from JNV Dhanpur, Orissa. Their overall pass percentage is 92.55. As many as 21 students scored above 95 per cent and 135 got above 90 per cent.

CBSE 10th results 2018 date and time

After releasing the result of Class 12 on May 26, the CBSE will publish the result of Class 10 today, on May 29 at 4 pm. Just like the previous years, this year also the board is hosting its results on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their results through following websites; results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE. This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. The Board has on Saturday declared the result of Class 12. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She has got 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

Besides websites, the students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. To receive result through mobile, Delhi students can call at 24300699 while for the rest, it is 011 – 24300699. Moreover, tech-giant Google and Microsoft have also collaborated with the CBSE to publish result.

The result will also be available via SMS. The candidates have to send SMS for class 10 as given below : cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> on mobile number 7738299899.

From 2016, CBSE digital mark sheets for Classes 10 and 12 are provided in the DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE. DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.

Last year, the CBSE had published the result of Class 10 on June 3. Besides pre-result counselling, CBSE has started the post-results counselling too for distress students.

This year, the alleged maths paper leak reports had hit the news. Thousands of candidates took to street to protest against the leak. While the economics paper of Class 12 was re-conducted, the maths paper was not held again. Anil Swarup, Education Secretary had tweeted, “Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10.”

Latest update on CBSE paper leak: The Delhi Police has on May 29 sent to the CBSE a list of students, who had allegedly received the leaked class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics question papers, after the board sought it from the crime branch, an official privy to the probe said. In the report, the police also mentioned that the principal of a school in Bawana whose teachers were arrested for allegedly leaking the papers a few hours before the exam, was not co-operating in the probe.

