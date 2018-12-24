CBSE 10th exams from February 21: Complete date sheet available here

CBSE 10th datesheet 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10 exams from February 21 to March 29, while the Class 12 exams will start from February 15, 2019. The exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 1:30 pm, the answer books will be distributed at 10 am and question papers at 10:15 am. The students can check the date sheet from the official website. The entire schedule is available at the official website — cbse.nic.in.

The board has already released a list of vocational subjects, exams for which are scheduled to be conducted from February to March 2019. Apart from the 40 different vocational subjects, the board will conduct exams for Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics, Office Communication, etc in February as these subjects have a larger practical component and shorter theory papers.

CBSE Class 10 datesheet 2019 released, check schedule

Thursday, February 21– e- Publishing and e- Office

Friday, February 22– Painting

Saturday, February 23– Hind, Music, Melins

Monday, February 25, 2019- Hind, Music Vocal

Wednesday, February 27, 2019– Carnatic Music Voc, Carnatic Music (Melins), Hind Music Perins, National Cadet Cor Hind Music Perins, Elem. of Business, Elementary Book Keeping and Accountancy, Dynamics of Retailing, Security, Automobile Tech, Introduction to Finance Markets, intro to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front of Office Opera, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care Services

Saturday, March 2– Info Technology

Tuesday, March 5– Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Soanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa, Thai, Urdu Course B

Thursday, March 7– Mathematics

Saturday, March 9– Kannada, Arabic, French, Gurung

Wednesday, March 13– Science-Theory, Science practical

Saturday, March 16– Sanskrit

Tuesday, March 19– Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B

Saturday, March 23– English Communicative, English Language and Literature

Monday, March 25– Home Science

Wednesday, March 27– Foundation of IT, Info and Comm. Tech

Friday, March 29– Social Science.

The board has also extended the passing criteria for Class 10 students. From the coming academic year 2019, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject.