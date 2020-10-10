CBSE 10th compartmental result 2020 soon: Here’s how to check, download marksheets

CBSE compartment result 2020: Check at cbse.nic.in (Representational image)

CBSE 10th compartmental result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the class 10 compartmental exam results soon. The exams were held from September 22 to September 28. As per the official data, 2,37,849 students registered for the compartment examinations, of which 87,651 were from class 10.

The result will be displayed at cbse.nic.in. Students will be able to download their mark sheets from the digilocker app. In case of any change in marks, it will be updated in the mark sheet, however, students will have to handover their previous mark sheets to the board. While the CBSE could not hold all the board exams due to the pandemic, it also gave chance to students to appear for improvement exams if they were not happy with the marks given to them based on the special marking scheme. Result of which will also be available today.

CBSE 10th compartmental result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The exam pattern including the passing marks remains the same for the compartment exam as for the normal board exams. Students have to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in the subject as well as overall to be considered as passed. In case a student fails to clear the compartmental exam, they will have to repeat a year.

Students who are not satisfied with their score can also apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks for the supplementary or compartment exams. The application process for verification of marks will be open from the third day from the date of declaration of the result to the fourth day from the date of declaration of result.

