CBSE class 10th compartment result 2018 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th compartment result: All those students who would be appearing for the same can check their scores on the official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th compartment result: All those students who would be appearing for the same can check their scores on the official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th compartment result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of Class 10 compartment examinations. All those students who have appeared for the same can check their marks on the official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th compartment result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official websites, cbse.nic,in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AT A GLANCE | CBSE 10th compartment result 2018 declared: How to check

This year, over 2.8 million (28 lakh) students appeared for the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations. A total of 1.6 million (over 16 lakh) students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams and over 11 lakh students for the class 12 exam.

CBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams 2018 from March 5. This year, the board had to face embarrassment due to the leak of economics paper. Thousands of students protested against it and the police is probing the case. The CBSE had to re-conduct the economics paper.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd