CBSE 10th Admit Cards 2026 out for second-exam: Board issues exam-day instructions

In CBSE schools, the admit cards are issued by the school authorities. (Image: AI genrated)

CBSE 10th Admit Cards 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 second phase board exam admit cards 2026. As per the official notice, schools are required to download the admit cards for their students from the board portal at cbse.gov.in.

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Private candidates, however, can download their admit cards directly using their login credentials.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10 second exam admit card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 10 Second Exam Admit Card 2026”

Step 3: Schools need to log in using their credentials (user ID and password)

Step 4: Download the admit cards for registered students