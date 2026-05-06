CBSE 10th Admit Cards 2026 out for second-exam: Board issues exam-day instructions

CBSE 10th Admit Cards 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 second phase board exam admit cards 2026. As per the official notice, schools are required to download the admit cards for their students from the board portal at cbse.gov.in.
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Private candidates, however, can download their admit cards directly using their login credentials.
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 10 Second Exam Admit Card 2026”
Step 3: Schools need to log in using their credentials (user ID and password)
Step 4: Download the admit cards for registered students
Step 5: Print and distribute the admit cards to students
For private candidates:
Step 1: Visit the CBSE admit card portal
Step 2: Enter application number, previous roll number, or candidate details
Step 3: Submit and download the admit card
Step 4: Take a printout for exam day use
The CBSE Class 10 second board examinations are scheduled to begin from May 15, 2026. Along with the release of admit cards, the board has also issued important exam-day guidelines for students and schools.
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Candidates must note that no entry will be allowed after 10 am, making it a requirement to reach the exam centre well in advance, keeping traffic and weather conditions in mind.
Students have been instructed to report in proper school uniform and carry both their school ID card and CBSE admit card. The board has strictly prohibited carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones inside the examination hall. It has also warned candidates against spreading rumours or sharing exam-related content on social media platforms.
CBSE has clarified that exam centre materials are also available for schools designated as centres, which can be accessed through the official portal. All stakeholders have been advised to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines to avoid any inconvenience.