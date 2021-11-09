scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Tier-1 board exams hall ticket to release today

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 Live: 10th and 12th Class Hall Tickets to be Issued Today at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE admit cards for Class 10 and 12 term-1 exams will be released at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in along with exam guidelines.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 9, 2021 1:34:18 pm
CBSE Term 1 admit cards, CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-I Admit CardCBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card: Due to the winter season, the exams will begin at 11:30 am rather than 10:30 am. The admit cards will be available at cbse.gov.in. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Term-1 board exams 2022 admit card LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams admit card today i.e November 9. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – cbse.gov.in.

The board exams for class 10 will begin on November 30 while class 12 board exams will commence on December 1. The board has also issued important guidelines regarding the conduct of board exams. As per the notice, the marks of practicals, internal assessment and project work have to be submitted on the CBSE link latest by December 23.

Read |CBSE Board Exams Term-1 exams: Datesheet for Class 10, 12 minor subjects released

With the CBSE Term-1 examinations for both classes 10, 12 to be entirely in the form of multiple-choice questions, the board will use OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets for the first time. Each sheet will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.

The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.

Live Blog

CBSE Term-1 board exams 2022 LIVE Updates: Admit card to be available at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

13:34 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 exams Highlights

- The CBSE Class 10 and 12 term -1 exams to be held in November and December

-- All subjects divided into major and minor categories

-- Exams of minor subjects to be conducted first. These exams will be conducted by the respective schools

-- Datesheet for only major subjects to be released

-- Question paper to be in MCQ format

-- Total duration of the paper - 90 minutes

-- Candidates to get 20 minutes of reading time instead of 15 minutes

-- The exam will begin at 11:30 am instead of the usual 10:30 am due to winter season

13:30 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE board exams to be held in two phases this year

This is the first time that CBSE will be conducting the board exams in two phases — Term 1 and 2. The board has also increased the number of exam centres from 7,000 to 14,000. As per reports, around 22 lakh candidates are expected to take the OMR-based Term 1 exam for class 10 and nearly 14 lakh have registered for Term-1 of class 12.

13:26 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE Sample paper and marking scheme available at cbseacademic.nic.in

The board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

13:23 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE Minor exams datesheet for Class 10 and 12

The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022 for the minor subject is scheduled to start from November 17. CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 for ‘minor’ subjects will start from November 17, and the ‘major’ subjects will be held from December 1 to 22, 2021.

13:19 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE to conduct board exams on OMR sheet for the first time

As CBSE will be conducting board exams on the OMR sheets for the first time, a sample OMR sheet with guidelines has been released by CBSE to help examiners and students. For the board exams, CBSE will provide customised OMR sheets to the exam centres having details of the students permitted to take the exam.

13:16 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE released sample OMR sheet for students and teachers' understanding

13:12 (IST)09 Nov 2021
Details mentioned in CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card

CBSE board exams 2022 admit card consists of important details regarding the exam like the exam time, centre details, roll number, etc. It is an important document and only after showing it students will be allowed to take the test. Students need to carry the admit card in for all the exams and it has to be carried as a hard copy, clearly printed on an A4 sheet.

13:10 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE board to also release important exam guidelines today

Along with the CBSE Term 1 Board exam 2022 admit card, the board will also release exam guidelines, detailed processes at the exam centre, etc. In a recent notice released the board has announced the CBSE term 1 date sheet for the major and minor subjects. The instructions given on the admit card are applicable for the major and minor subject exams.

13:08 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE class 10, 12 students to collect admit cards from respective schools

The CBSE affiliated schools in India and abroad can download the class 10, 12 admit cards online, at cbse.gov.in. After downloading the admit card the schools will distribute it to the students.

13:04 (IST)09 Nov 2021
CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 admit card to be released today

CBSE will release the admit cards for the class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams today. The term-1 exams for class 10 will begin from November 30 while class 12 exams will begin from December 1

CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet release today: CBSE Term-1 question papers will have objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be an hour and a half. (Representational Photo)

The term-1 minor subject examinations for class 10 will begin on November 17 and conclude on December 7. As per the latest notification, minor subject exams for class 12 will be conducted from November 16-December 30. For class 12, the exams for entrepreneurship, beauty and wellness will be conducted on November 16. Financial markets and management, typography and computer application, medical diagnostics and textile design exams will be held on November 17.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd