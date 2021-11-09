CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Tier-1 board exams hall ticket to release today

CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card: Due to the winter season, the exams will begin at 11:30 am rather than 10:30 am. The admit cards will be available at cbse.gov.in. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

CBSE Term-1 board exams 2022 admit card LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams admit card today i.e November 9. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – cbse.gov.in.

The board exams for class 10 will begin on November 30 while class 12 board exams will commence on December 1. The board has also issued important guidelines regarding the conduct of board exams. As per the notice, the marks of practicals, internal assessment and project work have to be submitted on the CBSE link latest by December 23.

With the CBSE Term-1 examinations for both classes 10, 12 to be entirely in the form of multiple-choice questions, the board will use OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets for the first time. Each sheet will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.

The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.