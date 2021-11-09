CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 LIVE Updates: Tier-1 board exams hall ticket to release today

CBSE Term-1 board exams 2022 admit card LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will release the class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams admit card today i.e November 9. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – cbse.gov.in.
The board exams for class 10 will begin on November 30 while class 12 board exams will commence on December 1. The board has also issued important guidelines regarding the conduct of board exams. As per the notice, the marks of practicals, internal assessment and project work have to be submitted on the CBSE link latest by December 23.
With the CBSE Term-1 examinations for both classes 10, 12 to be entirely in the form of multiple-choice questions, the board will use OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets for the first time. Each sheet will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.
The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.
- The CBSE Class 10 and 12 term -1 exams to be held in November and December
-- All subjects divided into major and minor categories
-- Exams of minor subjects to be conducted first. These exams will be conducted by the respective schools
-- Datesheet for only major subjects to be released
-- Question paper to be in MCQ format
-- Total duration of the paper - 90 minutes
-- Candidates to get 20 minutes of reading time instead of 15 minutes
-- The exam will begin at 11:30 am instead of the usual 10:30 am due to winter season
This is the first time that CBSE will be conducting the board exams in two phases — Term 1 and 2. The board has also increased the number of exam centres from 7,000 to 14,000. As per reports, around 22 lakh candidates are expected to take the OMR-based Term 1 exam for class 10 and nearly 14 lakh have registered for Term-1 of class 12.
The board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.
The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022 for the minor subject is scheduled to start from November 17. CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 for ‘minor’ subjects will start from November 17, and the ‘major’ subjects will be held from December 1 to 22, 2021.
As CBSE will be conducting board exams on the OMR sheets for the first time, a sample OMR sheet with guidelines has been released by CBSE to help examiners and students. For the board exams, CBSE will provide customised OMR sheets to the exam centres having details of the students permitted to take the exam.
CBSE board exams 2022 admit card consists of important details regarding the exam like the exam time, centre details, roll number, etc. It is an important document and only after showing it students will be allowed to take the test. Students need to carry the admit card in for all the exams and it has to be carried as a hard copy, clearly printed on an A4 sheet.
Along with the CBSE Term 1 Board exam 2022 admit card, the board will also release exam guidelines, detailed processes at the exam centre, etc. In a recent notice released the board has announced the CBSE term 1 date sheet for the major and minor subjects. The instructions given on the admit card are applicable for the major and minor subject exams.
The CBSE affiliated schools in India and abroad can download the class 10, 12 admit cards online, at cbse.gov.in. After downloading the admit card the schools will distribute it to the students.
