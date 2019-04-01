CBSE 10th, 12th exams: Know the passing marks, improvement and compartment exam details

CBSE 10th, 12th exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new notification informing about the by-laws and important instructions to students regarding class 10 and class 12 board exams. While the class 10 exams have concluded the class 12 exams will soon be ending as well.

Result date: The result for the board exams can be expected earlier. This announcement was made by the CBSE in February when they said that the result, in accordance with the exam dates, will be announced a week or two sooner than usual dates. While official confirmation on an exact date is yet to be released, reportedly, the result can be expected by May second-week.

Compartment exam: Candidates are will get three chances to appear for compartment exam. According to CBSE, A candidate placed in a compartment may reappear at the compartmental exam to be held in July or August same year and may avail the second chance in March/April next year and may further avail the third chance at the compartmental exam to be held in July/August of that year.

A candidate who does not appear or fails at one or all the chances of compartment shall be treated to have failed in the examination and shall be required to reappear in all the subjects at the subsequent annual exam.

Re-appear for practical: Candidates who failed in the exam and re-appear in the next annual session will have to appear only in theory part and practical marks of the previous year will be carried forward, according to the CBSE. If the candidate had failed in the practical exam too then only they will be required to appear theory and practical both.

Improvement versus compartment: While compartment is for those who could not clear the exam, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can also apply for re-exam under improvement category. Students can re-appear for improvement of performance in one or more subjects in the succeeding year only.

Only those who clear the exam under the vocational scheme may reappear for improvement of performance in the succeeding year or the following year provided they have not pursued higher studies in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the CBSE will issue a single document combining the certificate and mark sheet for class 10 board exams from this year onwards. “A single certificate at secondary level examination combining the language of the marksheet and certificate shall be issued for class 10 examination with effect from 2019,” a senior board official said. “The document shall be treated as a certificate and candidates shall have to fulfil requirements as notified by the board for obtaining a duplicate one,” the official added.