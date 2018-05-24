CBSE 12th result 2018 declared: Check result via Microsoft app

CBSE 12th result 2018: The result is likely to be declared on the last week of May, between May 28 to May 30 (image credit: microsoft.com) CBSE 12th result 2018: The result is likely to be declared on the last week of May, between May 28 to May 30 (image credit: microsoft.com)

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 12 examinations on May 26. This year, Microsoft through their app SMS organiser will inform students about their result, if they are offline also. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

Anxiously refreshing your browser to get your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result? Stop! Get your results delivered to your SMS Organizer inbox as soon as they are announced, even when you are offline. https://t.co/UxGkXVHSHY pic.twitter.com/c4zhOolMry — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) May 24, 2018

Performance analysis

Out of 11.84 lakh registered for the exam, of which 11.06 have appeared for the Class 12 exams. A total of 918762 candidates have passed the exam. The Trivandrum region has registered the highest pass per cent with 97.32 per cent with Chennai at 93.87 per cent and Delhi at 98 per cent. The pass percentage of Delhi region has seen a marginal increase with 89 per cent this year while in 2017, it was 88.37 per cent.

The girls have outperformed boys with about 9.32 per cent. The girls have scored 88.31 per cent while the boys are at 78.99 per cent

Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results announced today with Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topping the examination this year. The overall pass percentage was 83.01 per cent as against last year’s 82.02 per cent. Girls did better than boys with a pass percentage of 88.31 per cent against boys’ 78.99 per cent,

This year, over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16.38 lakh students registered for their matric or Class 10 exams while for Class 12 or inter examination, as many as 11.86 lakh students wrote the exam.

CBSE 12th result 2018: How to get result on SMS organiser

Step 1: Download the SMS organiser app

Step 2: Check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results

Step 3: Click on the notification, and pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth

Step 4: Once the results released, click on the result notification to avail your score card

Step 5: Download the score card, and take a print out for further reference.

The Microsoft has partnered with CBSE since 2016 to display the board exam result on http://www.bing.com.

Apart from Microsoft, Google will also host the CBSE result this year. The tech-giant has also hosted JEE Main 2018 result.

CBSE result 2018: Websites to check

The students can check the result through the official websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE result 2018 via SMS

The result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

CBSE result 2018 via app

The students can also check their result via app available at google play store. To get the result, the students have to pre-register their roll number, date of birth and other details.

Some reports suggest that the result will be out by May 30, however, the CBSE officials have not announced any dates yet. Going by the previous year trend, CBSE does not release the result time, however, in 2017, the result was declared in the morning

