CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 soon: Board to introduce security pin for Digilocker accounts

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education today released a notice regarding Digi locker. The board has decided to introduce a security PIN for Digilocker accounts for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

Digilocker or the digital documents are accessible immediately after the CBSE results are announced.

The six-digit security PIN has been introduced to strengthen the security and privacy of students’ data, stated the board in a circular. As per the process, after activation of Digilocker accounts, students can access their digital academic documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

The student wise security pin will be given to schools which will be passed on to individual students by schools.

The schools will have to first visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and login to the account using the credentials. After that, they need to click on the ‘Download PIN file’ option that is available on the left panel of the screen. Once the PIN is downloaded, the schools can share it with individual students in a secure manner. A user manual is available on the website.

Meanwhile, CBSE is preparing the result of class 12 and class 10. A senior officer of the Board told The Indian Express that the evaluation process is “on schedule” and the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams are likely to be announced in the last week of July.