CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 expected on this date

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the results of class 10, 12 examinations in the third week of May. Speaking to indianexpress.com, controller of examination Sanyam Bharadwaj said, “The results will surely come in the third week of May, but the board has not decided the date yet.”

“The evaluation process of the Class 12 examination has almost been completed, and we are expecting that the evaluation of the Class 10 papers will be completed within the first week of May,” he added.

On whether Google and Microsoft are hosting this year’s result, the official said, “It will be decided within the second week of May.”

Reiterating the same, earlier CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The Class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days.”

Meanwhile, CBSE chairman Anita Karwal dismissed the confirmation of the result date saying, “These are nothing but rumours and I requested all the media houses to stop speculating the result date.”

“All the officials have been strictly directed not to talk with the media, the process of evaluation is going on, and it is too early to announce the date of 10th, 12th results,” said CBSE chairman.

“The date of the declaration of result will be communicated to the media house, just a day before the declaration of results. As per now, the third week of May (May 12 to 17) is the probable date for declaration of results, but it may change,” said Anita Karwal.

The students can check the results through the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once declared.

The teachers have been instructed to give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers. “This year, the marking scheme prepared for the evaluators highlights the priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme,” the CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE has also taken the steps to encourage students to have a better conceptual understanding and to overcome issues related to rote-learning and rote-evaluation.

This is the first time, the board has introduced apps to monitor the examination process. The exam centre locator (ECL) app has been developed to facilitate examinees to locate the centres, and podcast app- ‘CBSE- Shiksha Vani’ where special training audios launched every week to monitor the evaluation process.

Over 31 lakh candidates appeared for this year examination that was concluded on April 4 with 18.1 lakh male and 12.9 lakh female candidates.