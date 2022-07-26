scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th result rechecking facility opens today; all you need to know

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: If you appeared for the exam and are planning to apply for re-evaluation of marks, here are 5 important points to remember:

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: July 26, 2022 10:03:31 am
cbse result, cbse 12th result news, cbse 12th result compartment exam newsCBSE declared the class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, July 22.(Express file photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the rechecking facility for class 10 and 12 board results 2022. Students unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or verification from July 29 onwards at the official website – cbse.gov.in

CBSE Results |How to apply for re-evaluation process

CBSE declared the class 10 and 12 board results on Friday, July 22. This year the board conducted class 10 and 12 exams in two terms by equally dividing the syllabus between two terms. The Board has accorded 30 per cent weightage to students’ performance in the Term 1 theory paper and 70 per cent weightage to marks scored in Term 2 for arriving at the final results.

If you appeared for the exam and are planning to apply for re-evaluation of marks, here are 5 important points to remember:

Only term 2 marks to be re-evaluated

Candidates should note that they can only apply for verification of their Term 2 marks. The verification process of term-1 marks had been carried out when CBSE sent the term-1 results to respective schools.

Higher marks in Term 1 to be considered

The board has also taken a special decision that if their Term 1 marks were increased after the recheck, they would be taken into consideration for the final result, but if marks were decreased after rechecking, their original and higher marks would be counted for the result. However, this scheme will not be applicable for term 2 rechecking. 

Class 10, 12 marks verification schedule

For the verification of marks, candidates have to apply online till July 28, 11:59 pm. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per subject to apply for verification. 

Meanwhile, for obtaining the answer sheets, candidates will be given time from August 8 to August 9 till 11:59 pm. A fee Rs 500 per answer sheet will have to be paid to avail this facility. Any changes in the marks will be reflected at the same log-in facility, In case there is a change in marks, candidates will have to surrender the existing marksheet and a revised marksheet will new marks will be issues to the candidates.

Class 10, 12 rechecking schedule

After obtaining the answer sheet, if a candidate wants a particular question to be re-evaluated, they have to apply online between August 13 to August 14, till 11:59 pm. Candidates will be charged Rs 100 per question for this facility. 

Class 10, 12 improvement exam schedule

Students who are unhappy with their result and to improve their performance will be given the opportunity to try and improve their performance in one subject in the improvement exam. The compartment/improvement exams for both grades will be held from August 23 and only on the Term 2 examinations syllabus.

