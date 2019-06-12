CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2019 soon, check how to update marks on DU application forms

CBSE re-evaluation result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the result for class 12 re-evaluation this week. The CBSE, in a letter written to the University of Delhi, had asked the varsity to adjust their admission schedule keeping in mind their result dates.

This move came after a Delhi High Court order last year which asked the varsity to add an extra seat for a student who was denied admission but became eligible for the same after re-evaluation result. The CBSE re-evaluation result then was announced days after DU admission closed.

Talking to indianexpress.com, OSD admissions, DU, said that the varsity has complied to the decision and the dates of re-evaluation will fall before the admission deadline. Since the admissions are closing on June 14, the result is expected by today or tomorrow — June 12 or 13.

The CBSE spokesperson agreed, “The result is in sync with admissions and the CBSE is adhering to the orders of the court, due to which the board exam result was also declared in record time.”

The CBSE was yet to share the exact date of declaration.

Students need to update their admission application form, once the result is declared. The provision is provided just once and that too on payment of Rs 100.