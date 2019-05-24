CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation 2019: Application process to begin today, check how to apply

CBSE re-evaluation 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the process accepting applications for the re-evaluation of class 12 board exams from today, May 24, 2019 (Friday) onwards. Earlier, the process was to conclude on May 25 but as per the latest notification of the board, the process will continue till May 26 (Sunday), now.

Candidates who are unhappy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation. One will have to submit applications to the board at its official website, cbse.nic.in. Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘re-evaluation’ under the latest news

Step 3: A new page will open click on the verification

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in suing application number

Step 6: Apply, make payment

Step 7: Check status

Re-evaluation holds more importance for students this year as several anomalies were reported in both the class 10 and class 12 exams from misprinting to allegedly wrong translations. The CBSE had also issued an official notice regarding the same. Check in details the errors occurred in CBSE board exams and the boards’ take on it.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the compartment exam dates for class 10, 12. The class 10 compartment exams will begin from June 2 (Tuesday) and conclude on July 10 (Wednesday). The CBSE class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on a single day – July 2, 2019 (Tuesday).