Toggle Menu
CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation 2019: Application process to begin today, check how to applyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/cbse-10th-12th-re-evaluation-2019-application-process-to-begin-today-check-how-to-apply-cbse-nic-in-5745203/

CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation 2019: Application process to begin today, check how to apply

CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation 2019: Earlier, the process was to conclude on May 25 but as per the latest notification of the board, the process will continue till May 26 (Sunday), now. Interested students can apply at cbse.nic.in.

cbse, cbse.nic.in, cbse revaluation, cbse reevlautaion, cbse rechecking, cbse 12th reevaluation form, reevaluation form online 12th cbse, cbse compartment exam, education news
CBSE re-evaluation process begins at cbse.nic.in. (Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar/Representational Image)

CBSE re-evaluation 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the process accepting applications for the re-evaluation of class 12 board exams from today, May 24, 2019 (Friday) onwards. Earlier, the process was to conclude on May 25 but as per the latest notification of the board, the process will continue till May 26 (Sunday), now.

Candidates who are unhappy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation. One will have to submit applications to the board at its official website, cbse.nic.in. Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘re-evaluation’ under the latest news
Step 3: A new page will open click on the verification
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Log-in suing application number
Step 6: Apply, make payment
Step 7: Check status

Re-evaluation holds more importance for students this year as several anomalies were reported in both the class 10 and class 12 exams from misprinting to allegedly wrong translations. The CBSE had also issued an official notice regarding the same. Check in details the errors occurred in CBSE board exams and the boards’ take on it.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the compartment exam dates for class 10, 12. The class 10 compartment exams will begin from June 2 (Tuesday) and conclude on July 10 (Wednesday). The CBSE class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on a single day – July 2, 2019 (Tuesday).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android