CBSE 10th, 12th pending board exam date sheet, rules to be followed during exam

CBSE exam dates announced (Representational image) CBSE exam dates announced (Representational image)

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has decided to conduct the pending board exams from July 1. CBSE released a detailed schedule for the exams today. The class 10 exams for students who missed exams due to the violence erupted in the North-East part of Delhi will also have to re-appear for the exam from July 1.

Before reading the detailed exam schedule, candidates also need to understand the new norms to hold up the exams amid the pandemic. The CBSE has made wearing masks mandatory for students. As well as candidates will have to carry their own sanitizers. The board has earlier said that the exams will be held amid social distancing, implying a lesser number of students in one room.

Further, CBSE has also asked parents to ensure that their ward is not unwell when s/he is appearing for the board exams to ensure proper hygiene during exams. The exam centres will be strict with these instructions to ensure anti-cheating as well as the health of students and parents, the board claims. Further, more details will be available in the admit card of students.

CBSE class 10 date sheet

CBSE class 12 date sheet

The exam will begin at 10 am. Additional 15 minutes will be given to students to read the question paper. Students can start writing at 10:30 am. Students and parents need to ensure that they reach the exam centers timely. The passing marks and other criteria for the exams remain the same. The result is expected by August-end, however, no official dates have been announced yet. Over 31 lakh students had registered to appear for class 10 and class 12 exams this year, as per the data shared by the board.

