CBSE date sheet 2020: Exam date, pattern and passing marks; 5 things you need to know

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Class 10, Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the schedule for class 10 and class 12 board examination, notifying that exams will begin from February 15. While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20. Nearly 18 lakh students appear for class 10 exams, while it is 12 lakh for class 12. “Based on the data, it has been observed that this year, students have opted for about 30,000 combinations of subjects in both Class 10th and Class 12th,” read a statement from CBSE.

This year, CBSE has introduced two-level mathematics, increased the fee and decided to give 15 minutes extra to read the question paper. The CBSE date sheet is available for download at cbse.nic.in. The candidates can also download it from the below link.

Click here to download the CBSE Class 12 time table 2020

Click here to download the CBSE Class 10 time table 2020

In a public notice, CBSE’s controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, commented that they have taken care to ensure the time-table doesn’t clash with any entrance exam dates. “As these exams will be conducted from mid-February 2020, efforts have been taken to release the date sheets at the earliest,” he said. The board has also taken steps for the early release of the exam schedule to ensure that students get more time for preparations.

The CBSE has further taken care to ensure that students get sufficient time between exams of main subjects. They have also kept in mind the distribution of students to avoid crowding at the examination centre on any particular date.

1) Two level maths: CBSE introduced two levels of examination in Mathematics for students of class 10 to cater to different kinds of learners. As per an Indian Express report, of the approximately 18 lakh students who registered for the examination, over 11 lakh have opted for standard mathematics while over 6 lakh have opted for basic mathematics.

2) Lesser number of questions: To ensure that students can finish their paper in the stipulated three hours, the board has also reduced the number of questions. CBSE has also provided internal choices for students in at least 33 per cent questions in all major subjects.

3) Change in marking scheme: The Board will give priority to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme.

4) 15 minutes extra: The question paper will be given to the students at 10.15 am so that they can read it properly before attempting it. Students would be allowed to write the answers at 10.30 am.

5) CBSE passing marks: As per the latest CBSE circular, students appearing for both class 10 and class 12 will have to clear each component separately by obtaining 33 per cent marks in each of them. For most of the subjects, the assessment is divided into theory and practical parts. While the practical calculates for 20 marks, the theory is for 80 marks.

As per the 33 per cent rule, candidates need to score 26 marks in theory and to pass in internal assessment (20 marks), they need to score six marks to pass. The similar six marks passing rule applies to project work as well.

